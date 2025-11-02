Russia keeps targeting power grid: Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast fully blacked out, outages in three more oblasts

Support us on Patreon
Russian air strikes killed six civilians, including two children, and injured at least 13.
02/11/2025
Firefighter extinguishes a burning residential building in Samarskyi District, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian attack on 1 November 2025. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Russian forces launched a sweeping overnight assault on Ukraine, striking civilian and energy infrastructure across several oblasts, according to the Ministry of Energy and multiple regional authorities. The air assault left six civilians dead and 13 injured, and plunged the entire Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast into a full blackout.

This latest wave of air attacks is part of Russia's renewed terror air strike campaign targeting Ukraine’s power grid and civilian areas ahead of winter. Every day, Russian forces continue to use Shahed drones and missiles in coordinated assaults aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian defenses and paralyzing civilian life.

Donetsk Oblast completely loses power after Russian strike, outages in three other regions

Early on 2 November, authorities reported widespread emergency power outages in the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast. According to the Kramatorsk City Council and the Druzhkivka City Military Administration, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Sloviansk were among the cities affected.

By 11:30 a.m., the head of Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, confirmed the entire oblast under Ukrainian control had been cut off from the national grid due to Russian attacks.

“Emergency power outages began in the national power grid due to enemy strikes on infrastructure,” Filashkin wrote. He added that repair teams had started working to restore power as soon as security conditions allowed.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine confirmed the blackout in Donetsk Oblast and partial outages in three more regions, stating:

“Today, Russia again struck energy facilities. Donetsk is completely de-energized, and consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv are partially disconnected.”

Two killed, three injured in Odesa drone attack

In the early hours of 2 November, Russian drones struck a truck parking lot in Odesa Oblast. The State Emergency Service (DSNS) of Odesa reported that the impact caused a fire involving five trucks, one of which was loaded with soybeans. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze.

russia keeps targeting power grid ukraine-controlled part donetsk oblast fully blacked out outages three more oblasts · post burned grain truck open parking lot odesa following russian drone strike night
Burned grain truck at an open parking lot in Odesa Oblast following a Russian drone strike on the night of 2 November 2025. Photo: Suspilne Odesa

The Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed two people were killed in the attack. Three others were injured, including one man who was hospitalized with thermal burns; his condition was assessed as moderate. The identities of the deceased were not immediately known. Another injured man, aged 42, was also taken to a medical facility, while two others received treatment on site.

Odesa Oblast head Oleh Kiper confirmed the details and said that the fire broke out after the drone strike directly hit the open parking lot. He also noted that the trucks destroyed in the fire were freight vehicles, including one carrying agricultural cargo.

Four civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including two children

On the evening of 1 November, Russian forces shelled Samarskyi District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that four civilians were killed, including two children — boys aged 11 and 14. Seven other people were injured in the strike.

Haivanenko reported on 2 November that a 50-year-old woman who had been critically injured in the attack died in hospital overnight. Rescue workers extinguished a fire caused by the shelling and cleared debris from the site.

Three civilians injured in Zaporizhzhia city

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia city overnight on 1–2 November using multiple launch rocket systems. According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast head Ivan Fedorov, three civilians were injured, including an 87-year-old woman who suffered fractures.

The city’s Shevchenkivskyi District was damaged. According to the city council, 65 detached houses were hit. The State Environmental Inspection reported that over 700 square meters were littered with debris, and a crater approximately 30 square meters in size was recorded at the site of impact.

Civilian homes hit in Chernihiv Oblast

Two Shahed attack drones hit the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast overnight on 2 November. According to the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, the drones struck a residential area. Several civilian homes were damaged, though no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian Air Force intercepts 67 drones during mass attack

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched a combined attack starting at 7:00 p.m. on 1 November, using 79 attack drones — including Shahed and Gerbera models — and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Launch sites included Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to the Air Force, 67 drones were shot down or jammed by Ukrainian air defense systems, which included aviation units, missile forces, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams. Despite these efforts, strikes were confirmed at six locations, and debris fell in at least two more.

