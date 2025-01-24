Support us on Patreon
Putin flatters Trump, says Ukraine war wouldn’t happen if his “victory wasn’t stolen” in 2020

The US President’s team is planning a meeting with Putin to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war, with Trump urging swift talks and warning of new sanctions if the conflict persists.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Screenshot
Russian President Vladimir Putin openly flattered Donald Trump by endorsing his claims about election fraud and suggesting that Trump’s presidency could have prevented the Ukraine war, even while acknowledging Trump had previously imposed significant sanctions on Russia.

The remarks underscore Putin’s continued effort to influence US politics as Trump seeks a swift end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I cannot disagree with him that, if he had been president, if his 2020 victory had not been stolen, then perhaps the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022 would not have happened,” Putin said in an interview with state-run Rossiya-1.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” through fraud, though his legal challenges to contest Biden’s victory were unsuccessful.

While emphasizing his “businesslike and trusting relationship” with Trump, Putin acknowledged the sanctions Trump had imposed.

“Although it is well known that Trump, during his first term as president, introduced a significant number of restrictions and sanctions against Russia—the largest at the time—I don’t think that decision aligned with the interests of either Russia or the United States,” said Putin.

Trump, who previously claimed he could end the war within 24 hours, has now extended this timeline to six months following his primary victory. His special envoy, Keith Kellogg, proposed a 100-day roadmap for a “fair and equitable” agreement to “save Ukraine and their sovereignty.”

Trump warned Putin to “settle now” or face “taxes, tariffs, and sanctions.” His team is currently arranging meetings with both Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky, with the latter’s office confirming preparations are underway.

