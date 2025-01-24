Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy “no angel,” shouldn’t have allowed war, Trump says

US President claims he could have secured “a nothing deal” in 2022 to prevent the prolonged war with Russia.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
24/01/2025
2 minute read
Trump Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and American presidential candidate Trump eye each other during Zelenskyy’s visit to the USA. 19 November 2024, photo: President.gov.ua
Zelenskyy “no angel,” shouldn’t have allowed war, Trump says

President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “no angel” in a Fox News interview. The development comes as Trump backed away from his campaign promise of ending the Ukraine war within 24 hours. His revised timeline now suggests a resolution could take up to six months.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 without provocation, marking the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. Despite initial expectations of a quick Russian victory, Ukraine’s military has maintained fierce resistance with Western support.

“Zelenskyy shouldn’t have allowed this war to happen,” Trump said, claiming he could have prevented the conflict through “a nothing deal.”

Trump emphasized the initial military disparity, stating Russia had 30,000 tanks while Ukraine had “none.” Though acknowledging Ukraine’s “bravery” in using US weapons, he faulted Zelenskyy for choosing to fight “a much bigger, much more powerful” Russia.

Earlier this month, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, proposed a 100-day roadmap for an “equitable and fair” agreement to “save Ukraine and their sovereignty.”

In a message to Moscow, Trump urged Putin to “settle now,” warning of “taxes, tariffs and sanctions” if the nearly three-year conflict continues.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts