Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Blinken: Biden to hand over “strongest possible position” on Ukraine to Trump administration

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says his final days in office are focused on securing a strong foundation for the incoming administration’s foreign policy decisions.
byMaria Tril
13/01/2025
2 minute read
Blinken
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK David Lammy on 11 September, 2024, in Kyiv. Credit: Ukraine’s President’s Office
Blinken: Biden to hand over “strongest possible position” on Ukraine to Trump administration

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is working to ensure it leaves the strongest possible position of Ukraine for the incoming Trump administration’s foreign policy, CBS News reports.

Blinken said in likely one of his final interviews as Secretary of State about concerns about potential changes in US policy toward Ukraine under a Trump presidency.

During his election campaign and after winning, Trump repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected. He expressed skepticism about providing unlimited military support to Ukraine and argued that European nations should increase their contributions. The president-elect has advocated for swift ceasefire negotiations to resolve the war.

“What does make sense is to make sure that we give the next administration, we give the incoming Trump administration, the strongest possible hand for it to play around the world, whether it’s on Ukraine or anything else,” Blinken told CBS News, according to US Department of State.

After Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, President Joe Biden released all possible aid for Ukraine.

The United States has provided $102 billion in assistance to Ukraine, while US allies and partners have contributed $158 billion, Blinken added.

In highlighting the administration’s support for Ukraine, he called this combined effort “the best example of burden sharing that I’ve seen in the 32 years that I’ve been doing this.”

The Secretary of State also emphasized President Biden’s early directive to “get in there, rejuvenate, re-energize, and even reimagine our alliances and partnerships.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts