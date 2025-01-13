Blinken: Biden to hand over “strongest possible position” on Ukraine to Trump administration

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is working to ensure it leaves the strongest possible position of Ukraine for the incoming Trump administration’s foreign policy, CBS News reports.

Blinken said in likely one of his final interviews as Secretary of State about concerns about potential changes in US policy toward Ukraine under a Trump presidency.

During his election campaign and after winning, Trump repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected. He expressed skepticism about providing unlimited military support to Ukraine and argued that European nations should increase their contributions. The president-elect has advocated for swift ceasefire negotiations to resolve the war.

“What does make sense is to make sure that we give the next administration, we give the incoming Trump administration, the strongest possible hand for it to play around the world, whether it’s on Ukraine or anything else,” Blinken told CBS News, according to US Department of State.

After Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, President Joe Biden released all possible aid for Ukraine.

The United States has provided $102 billion in assistance to Ukraine, while US allies and partners have contributed $158 billion, Blinken added.

In highlighting the administration’s support for Ukraine, he called this combined effort “the best example of burden sharing that I’ve seen in the 32 years that I’ve been doing this.”

The Secretary of State also emphasized President Biden’s early directive to “get in there, rejuvenate, re-energize, and even reimagine our alliances and partnerships.”

