Russia may trade space tech for North Korean arms, Blinken warns

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on Monday that Russia is prepared to share advanced space and satellite technology with North Korea in exchange for weapons and military equipment to support its ongoing war in Ukraine. The announcement came during Blinken’s visit to Seoul following talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Yonhapnews reports.

The cooperation between Russian and North Korea intensified with the supply of artillery shells and artillery systems, growing into the direct deployment of North Korean troops against the Ukrainian army in 2024 amid a lack of Russia’s own resources.

“We have reasons to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang,” Blinken stated during a joint press conference. He emphasized that this potential exchange marks a significant shift in regional dynamics, noting that “Putin may be close to reversing a decadeslong policy by accepting D​PRK’s nuclear weapons program.”

The revelation comes amid confirmed reports that approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where they are fighting alongside Russian forces. US intelligence indicates significant casualties among these North Korean troops.

The growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang has raised serious concerns among US allies in the region. Blinken stressed that this development necessitates stronger security cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as well as enhanced collaboration with NATO, highlighting the increasing interconnection between Indo-Pacific and European security.

The timing of the announcement was particularly notable as North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile during Blinken’s visit, with South Korean military officials reporting that the missile traveled over 1,100 kilometers eastward before falling into the sea.

During the press conference, Blinken also addressed South Korea’s domestic political situation, expressing confidence in the country’s democratic resilience while emphasizing the importance of constitutional processes and the rule of law. Foreign Minister Cho assured that despite ongoing political challenges, there would be no disruption to the US-South Korea alliance.

Blinken’s visit to Seoul comes two weeks before the end of current US president Joe Biden’s presidential term, ahead of possible, albeit not yet clearly defined, US foreign policy change by President-elect Donald Trump.

