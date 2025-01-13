Serbia offers hosting Trump-Putin talks despite ICC obligations to arrest Putin on its territory

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has expressed interest in hosting a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Pink.rs.

However, as a member state of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and a signatory to the Rome Statute, Serbia has legal obligations regarding the arrest warrant issued for Putin in 2023 over allegations of illegal deportations of children from Ukraine.

Serbia, a candidate for the EU, has proclaimed a position of neutrality regarding Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, asserting that it does not supply weapons to either side. Despite its neutrality, Serbia has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including financial aid for vulnerable children and displaced individuals. However, polls indicate that a large majority of Serbs oppose sanctions against Russia, reflecting a strong national sentiment towards maintaining ties with Moscow despite the pressures from the EU.

“We will talk with people from Trump’s administration. I have never pushed myself into world problems, but Serbia is interested in being the meeting place for the presidents of Russia and America. We are fully prepared to guarantee the security of both presidents,” Vučić said.

Vučić emphasized Serbia’s unique position, citing strong popular support for both Trump and Putin.

“There is not a single country that can compare with Serbia in terms of support for President Trump […] and this is a country where President Putin is still very popular,” Vučić stated.

The Serbian president announced upcoming technical talks with US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), followed by discussions with Russian representatives within seven days.

On 10 January, Trump stated that arrangements are being made for a meeting with Putin, expressing that “he wants to meet, and we are organizing it.” He described the Russia-Ukraine war as “a bloody mess” and emphasized the need to resolve the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Trump’s interest in establishing contact but noted that no official requests for a meeting had been made yet. Peskov indicated that such discussions might be more feasible after Trump assumes office on 20 January.

The ICC has jurisdiction in 125 member states, meaning that if Putin were to enter any of these countries, he could be arrested and extradited to face charges.

For instance, Putin did not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August 2023 due to fears of being arrested.

However, Mongolia, despite similar ICC obligations, did not enforce the arrest warrant during Putin’s September 2024 visit, citing energy dependence on Russia.

Switzerland has also indicated willingness to host such a meeting, stating the ICC warrant would not prevent it.

