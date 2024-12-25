Russia attack on Ukraine kills energy worker on Christmas Day

A recent Russian airstrike on Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure facilities has killed a worker at one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, Dmytro Petlenko.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, on the night of 25 December 2024, Russian forces launched a combined strike targeting Ukraine’s fuel and energy sector. The attack involved missiles launched from air, land, and sea platforms, Shahed-type attack drones, and decoy unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Today, Russian occupiers killed our colleague, Dmytro Petlenko, an energy worker employed at one of our thermal power plants. After search operations, he was found under the rubble without signs of life,” the DTEK statement read.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy company, has revealed that Dmytro was 51 years old, and he dedicated over 30 years to his energy profession.

For a long time, he worked at the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant. After the temporary occupation of Enerhodar by Russian forces, he was employed at another of the company’s power plants, where he was “fighting for light” for the past year and a half.

While commenting on the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia launched over 70 missiles and more than 100 attack drones, intentionally striking Ukraine on Christmas Day.

“Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for the attack. What could be more inhumane? Over 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than 100 attack drones targeted our energy facilities. They continue their fight for a blackout in Ukraine,” he emphasized.

The Ukrainian president confirmed some strikes had hit their targets, causing power outages in several regions.

“Energy workers are doing everything to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible,” he reported.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to “those working for the country, on duty, and those protecting Ukraine’s skies.”

“We will restore as much as we can. Russian evil will not break Ukraine or distort Christmas,” he stressed.

Following the attack, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the interception of 113 airborne targets: 55 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kh-55SM, Kalibr), 54 Shahed attack drones, and four guided air-launched missiles (Kh-59/Kh-69).

An additional 52 targets failed to reach their destination.

