Potential chief of Pentagon accused of more misconduct

byLesia Dubenko
02/12/2024
Hegseth accused of misconduct
Pete Hegseth/ screenshot
Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been accused of more wrongdoing as President-elect prepares to return to the White House.

According to reports by The New Yorker, Hegseth was forced to step down by both of the two nonprofit advocacy groups, Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America, that he was in charge of before 2017. This is due of mismanagement of funds and inappropriate behavior.

The alleged wrongdoing reportedly took place before Hegseth, a decorated veteran, joined Fox News in 2017 as a TV host.

Per the reports, Hegseth was intoxicated on a number of occasions, had to be carried out of the organization’s events, and got drunk in public spaces. He is also accused of trying to sexually assault female staff at his workplace and effectively bankrupting Vets for Freedom.

Hegseth’s representatives deny the reports, dubbing them revenge-like.

Hegseth was also previously accused of sexual assault and is one of the controversial picks in the upcoming Trump’s administration alongside Matt Gaetz has already taken down his Attorney General nomination due to his controversial past, including alleged sex with a 17 year old girl.

Find out more about Trump’s picks and what Ukraine expects from them here.

