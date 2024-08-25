Russian troops capture 13 km² in Pokrovsk sector, slightly widening bridgehead — DeepState

For several consecutive days, they have not been moving directly westward toward Pokrovsk. Instead, they have slightly widened their previous bridgehead to the south. “The enemy advanced near Vodiane, Marynivka, Kalynove, Orlivka, and Novohrodivka,” DeepState confirmed, as indicated on the map.

Despite the Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russians are pouring resources to continue their offensive towards Pokrovsk, even though their total gains in the Pokrovsk sector since March are smaller than Ukrainian gains in Kursk in August.

After Russian forces captured Ukraine’s town Avdiivka in February 2024, they advanced up to 28 kilometers along a narrow 10-15 kilometer section of the frontline towards Pokrovsk, according to the independent frontline monitoring project DeepState map.

