Reuters: $ 150 million US aid for Ukraine to include HAWK air defense missiles

The US will provide Ukraine with $150 million in weapons and ammunition, including HAWK air defense interceptors and 155mm artillery munitions, according to Reuters. The aid package, expected to be announced on Monday, will also include additional munitions and equipment to bolster Ukraine’s defense.

This support comes in response to Ukraine’s urgent need for air defense as Russia intensifies aerial attacks on its energy facilities.

The US began supplying HAWK air defense systems and interceptor missiles to Ukraine in 2022. The MIM-23 HAWK, first introduced in the 1950s and later upgraded, has been exported to over a dozen countries.

The aid package will be funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, allowing rapid transfer of defense articles from US stocks to allies.

In early June, Washington provided Kyiv with a $225 million aid package, including HAWK air defense missiles, Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, and 155mm howitzers.

