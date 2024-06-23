Zelenskyy announced new agreements on air defense systems

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new agreements on the supply of additional air defense systems for Ukraine.

As reported by the president in his evening address.

“The next weeks of June, the first half of July should be no less productive for Ukraine than May, than the first half of June. We have already received a decision on new Patriots for Ukraine and we are preparing a continuation. We are working on the delivery of more air defense systems,” the president of Ukraine said in his evening address.

He noted that long-range capability now is not only a question of what Ukraine can achieve on the battlefield, but also of when the war will end altogether.

“The more we can, the faster we will be able to force the Russian Federation to a just peace,” Zelenskyy stated.

More air defense for Ukraine

On June 20, Romania decided to transfer one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

In addition, On 21 June, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that her country, together with another state, would transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has called the Patriot air defense system “the most effective air defense system in the world today”, and said they were capable of shooting down all Russian missiles, including ballistic ones.

Ollongren declined to specify which country would assist in supplying the system to Ukraine.

In addition, the US government is set to halt all open orders for Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles until Ukraine has enough to defend itself from Russia’s air attacks.

The most optimal air defense systems for Ukraine now are Patriot or SAMP/T. This opinion was expressed by a military expert, an officer of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Andriy Kramarov. “Patriot or SAMP/T. There is also the Israeli system “Hetz-3” or “Strela-3″. This is something that is capable of shooting down ballistic missiles. Including missiles from the S-300/S-400 systems, which the Russians use as ballistic missiles,” he explained.

Read more: