US Senate wraps up Ukraine aid bill talks, final vote looms

The US Senate voted to end debate on the Ukraine aid package on Sunday despite opposition from Republican hardliners and Donald Trump, Reuters reports. The bill is now expected to face a final passage vote on Tuesday, 14 February.

The bill is expected to provide crucial $60 billion to Ukraine through military material and financial aid. Democratic President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve this aid for months as Ukraine has been forced to ration artillery ammunition to 2,000 shells per day, a fifth of Russia’s expenditure.

The Democratic-led Senate advanced the bill in a rare Sunday session, clearing a key hurdle by a 67-27 margin and moving the bill toward an ultimate vote on passage in the coming days. 18 Republicans backed the measure after Trump criticized it, arguing the aid should be a loan instead of a loan.

While Monday is reserved for procedural Senate business, the urgency surrounding the aid may allow an earlier vote. Following Senate approval, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House.

