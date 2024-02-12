Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

US Senate wraps up Ukraine aid bill talks, final vote looms

The vote is likely to be scheduled for Tuesday, 14 February.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
12/02/2024
1 minute read
US Senate wraps up Ukraine aid bill talks, final vote looms
US Capitol Building in Washington DC. Photo: Depositphotos
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US Senate voted to end debate on the Ukraine aid package on Sunday despite opposition from Republican hardliners and Donald Trump, Reuters reports. The bill is now expected to face a final passage vote on Tuesday, 14 February.

The bill is expected to provide crucial $60 billion to Ukraine through military material and financial aid. Democratic President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve this aid for months as Ukraine has been forced to ration artillery ammunition to 2,000 shells per day, a fifth of Russia’s expenditure.

The Democratic-led Senate advanced the bill in a rare Sunday session, clearing a key hurdle by a 67-27 margin and moving the bill toward an ultimate vote on passage in the coming days. 18 Republicans backed the measure after Trump criticized it, arguing the aid should be a loan instead of a loan.

While Monday is reserved for procedural Senate business, the urgency surrounding the aid may allow an earlier vote. Following Senate approval, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts