Russo-Ukrainian war, day 698: Poland announces new aid package to bolster Ukraine’s defenses

Exclusive

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine has three key tasks for 2024. Outlining 3 key objectives for 2024, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal sought Poland’s backing to secure EU accession negotiations this year, clear NATO decisions on Ukraine’s pathway to membership at the Washington summit, and release of funding from the Ukraine Facility aid program.

Military

Ukraine Air Force: Russian colonel, junior officers were on board of destroyed A-50 AWACS plane. The downing of Russia’s A-50 radar and command aircraft on 14 January resulted in the loss of an Air Force colonel and junior officers who were on board, per Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman.

Ukraine downs all eight Russian suicide drones in nighttime attack. Russia continues its Shahed suicide drone attacks: last night it targeted Ukraine’s center and south with eight drones, all were downed, injuring no one, according to Ukraine’s Air Force and regional authorities.

Ukrainian military deny role in deadly strike on market in Russian-occupied Donetsk. 28 people were killed and 30 more injured in a shelling attack on a market in Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Moscow-installed authorities.

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian Defense Minister: Ukraine to receive €611 million in Belgian military aid. Besides providing €611 million in military aid this year, Belgium has also undertaken a long-term pledge to keep supporting the modernization efforts of Ukraine’s defense forces in their fight against Russia’s invasion, per Ukraine’s Defense Minister.

Zelenskyy: Poland allocates Ukraine with new defense package. Poland will provide Ukraine with a new package of weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 22 January on X (Twitter).

The Guardian: UK provides evidence of North Korea supplying arms to Russia. The UK has sent satellite images to a panel of UN experts of North Korean cargo shipments to Russia as proof that Pyongyang is violating international sanctions by providing weapons to Moscow for use in its invasion of Ukraine.

AI is key to Ukraine’s victory, says new analysis. Western experts argue that the development of AI in the Ukraine war is striking.

International

Zelenskyy’s top aide warns new wars may erupt in world if Putin wins in Ukraine. The Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andrii Yermak told Le Figaro that the world may face new wars if Putin defeats Ukraine.

Media: Latvian minister calls for sustained weapons supply for Ukraine. Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said the West needs to realize Russia will not stop its war in Ukraine and take decisive steps to ensure Kyiv’s victory over the occupiers, as per The Guardian.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy signs decree acknowledging Russian territories historically populated by Ukrainians. According to the decree, Ukraine will make an action plan to preserve the identity of ethnic Ukrainians living in Russian territories after centuries of forced relocations and Russification policies.

Moldova accuses Russian troops in Transnistria of violations. Moldova accuses Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria of improperly operating drones and weapons during exercises, prompting a pro-Kremlin disinformation campaign claiming Moldova intends Transnistria’s forced reintegration, ISW says. Moldova sees the Russian military presence in its territory illegal

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia deports 17 Ukrainian children with disabilities from Donetsk Oblast, ombudsman says. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said Russian ombudswoman for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova has once again facilitated the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

As of 22 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 376860 (+830) Tanks: 6192 (+11) APV: 11489 (+23) Artillery systems: 8896 (+21) MLRS: 968 Anti-aircraft systems: 657 (+2) Aircraft: 331 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 6961 (+25) Cruise missiles: 1819 (+1) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 11891 (+29)

