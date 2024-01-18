Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukrainian Army says Russians conduct assault ops at most axes, trying to break through Ukraine’s defenses over last 24 hours

byOlena Mukhina
18/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian tank frontline war
Ukrainian tank somewhere on the frontline. Credt: General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 17 January, Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses on the Mariinka and Lyman fronts, improve their positions on the Kupiansk and Avdiivka fronts, launched attacks on the Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut fronts, and stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank of Kherson Oblast. 

As per a UK intelligence report, the encirclement of the city of Avdiivka continues to be a central objective of Russian military operations in Donetsk Oblast, albeit at a significant human toll. Avdiivka is strategically viewed as a gateway to Donetsk city, the capture of which could bolster Russian morale. 

“Over the last day, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 71 times. In total, the enemy launched six missile and 69 aviation strikes and shelled the positions of our forces and civilian settlements with artillery 35 times.

Unfortunately, there have been casualties among the civilian population due to Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have suffered destruction and damage,” said the Ukrainian forces.

During the day, Russia carried out over 10 air strikes on Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts and shelled over 30 settlements with artillery and mortars. 

On the Mariinsky front, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continued to hold the enemy from advancing into Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka villages in Donetsk Oblast. Overall, occupiers attempted to breach the defense of Ukrainian forces nine times in this direction.

Russian troops also shelled settlements on the Kherson front, including Kherson, Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, and Dmytrivka in the Mykolaiv Oblast. Additionally, the enemy carried out air strikes near Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, and Tyahynka villages. 

“The enemy continues its attempts to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Within the day, it conducted six unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our forces,” the Ukrainian military said. 

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian armed forces conducted strikes on seven positions of Russian troops, damaging military vehicles and air defense missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces also successfully intercepted one Kh-59 guided aviation missile.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts