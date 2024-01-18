Ukrainian Army says Russians conduct assault ops at most axes, trying to break through Ukraine’s defenses over last 24 hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 17 January, Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses on the Mariinka and Lyman fronts, improve their positions on the Kupiansk and Avdiivka fronts, launched attacks on the Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut fronts, and stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

As per a UK intelligence report, the encirclement of the city of Avdiivka continues to be a central objective of Russian military operations in Donetsk Oblast, albeit at a significant human toll. Avdiivka is strategically viewed as a gateway to Donetsk city, the capture of which could bolster Russian morale.

“Over the last day, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 71 times. In total, the enemy launched six missile and 69 aviation strikes and shelled the positions of our forces and civilian settlements with artillery 35 times. Unfortunately, there have been casualties among the civilian population due to Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have suffered destruction and damage,” said the Ukrainian forces.

During the day, Russia carried out over 10 air strikes on Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts and shelled over 30 settlements with artillery and mortars.

On the Mariinsky front, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continued to hold the enemy from advancing into Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka villages in Donetsk Oblast. Overall, occupiers attempted to breach the defense of Ukrainian forces nine times in this direction.

Russian troops also shelled settlements on the Kherson front, including Kherson, Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, and Dmytrivka in the Mykolaiv Oblast. Additionally, the enemy carried out air strikes near Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, and Tyahynka villages.

“The enemy continues its attempts to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. Within the day, it conducted six unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our forces,” the Ukrainian military said.

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian armed forces conducted strikes on seven positions of Russian troops, damaging military vehicles and air defense missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces also successfully intercepted one Kh-59 guided aviation missile.

Read also: