Up to 21,000 Wagner mercenaries killed in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Up to 21,000 Wagner mercenaries have been killed in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 1 July during an interview with Spanish journalists in Kyiv.
In addition, 80,000 fighters of the “private military company” (PMC) led by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin have been injured.
“The elimination of such a powerful force and such a large number of mercenaries in the east is also a counteroffensive. It is a serious foothold for our forces to move forward. When someone says that the Ukrainian military started on the 1st, 4th, or 10th day – we started earlier and did lots of things,” he stated.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed a “real fist” of mercenaries “who are the most motivated part of the Russian Army” in Ukraine’s east.
