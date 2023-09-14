General Staff: Ukrainian troops advance south of Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces keep advancing near Klishchiyivka and Andryivka in the Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 14 September 2023.

On 14 September, Russia conducted another massive air strike, launching Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones toward the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts. Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 17 out of 22 Russian kamikaze drones.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched one missile strike and 44 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 37 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Over the last day, there were around 20 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Pivnichne.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled over ten Russian attacks in the vicinity of Mariyinka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Krasnohorivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Yelyzavetivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Stepova, Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Oblast and Nadiya and Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Ivanivka, Synkivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled Russian attacks near Lastochkine and Avdiyivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Panteleimonivka, Keramik, Lastochkine, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, and Avdiyivka.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian artillery and mortars shelled Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Prechystivka, Novomaiorske, Staromaiorske, and Vodiane in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched an air strike near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Novoandriyivka, Kamiyanske, and Pyatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of Russia, and tries to carry out armed provocations in violation of the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes near Strilecha and Pletenivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 15 settlements, including Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Hremiyachka, and Hai in the Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Ulanove, Machulyshcha, Hrabovske, and Ponomarenky in the Sumy Oblast; and Neskuchne, Okhrymivka, Nesterne, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), Havrylivka, Zmiyivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Veletenske, and Stanislav in the Kherson Oblast and Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered from the Russian artillery and mortar fire.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, “destroying the enemy and liberating the occupied territories step by step,” the General Staff reported. As a result of the assault operations, the Ukrainian Army achieved “partial success” in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast, pushing the Russian forces out of their positions and consolidating the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the General Staff.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed one Russian command post, two anti-aircraft missile systems, five Russian artillery systems, and one ammunition dump, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

