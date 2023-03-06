Ukraine repelled 95 Russian attacks during the day on 5 March – Ukraine’s GenStaff

Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtar directions. On 5 March, Ukraine’s soldiers repelled more than 95 Russian attacks in these directions, in particular, in the areas of Bilohorivka and Nevskyy in Luhansk Oblast and Zaliznianskyy, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivskyi in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russia continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, carrying out artillery attacks on civilian objects and houses of the civilian population, and trying to destroy the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

During the past day, Russia launched 27 air strikes and 4 missile strikes. It also carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of further missile strikes by Russia is very likely throughout the territory of Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine reported.

