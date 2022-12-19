Russia’s large-scale assault on Ukraine is impossible now – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Destroyed military hardware of the Russian army. Photo: NV/Oleksandr Medvedev
Russia is not ready for a new massive attack on Ukraine at this point, according to the representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Andriy Yusov.
“Based on the analysis of various sources, including information provided by the secret network of undercover sources within Russia, we see neither the formation of strike groups of Russian forces nor their deployment closer to the Ukrainian border,” Yusov claimed.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have already destroyed the most sufficiently equipped and trained Russian forces, according to Yusov. However, it does not mean that the threat is completely gone. Ukraine keeps an eye on maneuvers of Russian combat-ready forces and exchanges intelligence data with NATO countries regarding Russian military capability, Yusov added.
“Ukraine is preparing for all possible defense scenarios, including the potential offensive from the territory of Belarus. Nothing will take us by surprise,” Yusov concluded.
Related:
- Russia is readying for renewed invasion in February – Def Min Reznikov
- Russian attack from Belarus not imminent now yet Russia plans for new offensive in winter – ISW
- Belarus to keep helping Russia but unlikely to send its troops to join Russia’s fighting in Ukraine – ISW
- Belarus holds rapid deployment and combat readiness drills near Ukraine border
Tags: Russian Army, Russian invasion in Belarus, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Army, Ukrainian military intelligence