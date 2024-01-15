Ukraine develops armor-piercing ammunition for FPV drones

Ukrainian engineers have developed EFP-S armor-piercing ammunition for FPV (first-person view) drones to target lightly armored vehicles. The Army of Drones project reported this advancement, noting its effectiveness against lightly armored vehicles like self-propelled artillery units, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers, even those protected with anti-cumulative and anti-drone measures.
Ukraine has been successfully using small FPV drones on the frontline, attacking Russian equipment, vehicles, and military personnel. Still, often, the impact force of a single FPV drone is not enough to penetrate an armored vehicle and destroy it.
The EFP-S ammunition’s combat part features an “impact core” that ensures powerful behind-armor action and a considerable remote striking distance. According to the provided specifications, the ammunition weighs 165 grams, has a velocity of 1800 meters per second, and has an effective blast radius of 8 meters.
The composition of EFP-S includes:
- Detachable parts of the body
- Screws for securing the detachable part
- A cap for fixing the detonator
- An adapter for mounting to the drone frame
- A sight for calibrating the course camera
- Rubber padding
The design is attached to an FPV drone using nylon ties, showcasing a blend of simplicity and effectiveness in its construction and deployment.
Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, urged Ukrainians to participate in a free training program to assemble FPV for army drones at home.
