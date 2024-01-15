Eng
Ukraine develops armor-piercing ammunition for FPV drones

EFP-S munitions are effective against lightly armored vehicles, even those protected with anti-cumulative and anti-drone measures.
byIryna Voichuk
15/01/2024
2 minute read
FPV drone with armor-piercing ammunition
FPV drone with armor-piercing ammunition. Credit: Army of Drones/TG
Ukrainian engineers have developed EFP-S armor-piercing ammunition for FPV (first-person view) drones to target lightly armored vehicles. The Army of Drones project reported this advancement, noting its effectiveness against lightly armored vehicles like self-propelled artillery units, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers, even those protected with anti-cumulative and anti-drone measures.

Ukraine has been successfully using small FPV drones on the frontline, attacking Russian equipment, vehicles, and military personnel. Still, often, the impact force of a single FPV drone is not enough to penetrate an armored vehicle and destroy it.

The EFP-S ammunition’s combat part features an “impact core” that ensures powerful behind-armor action and a considerable remote striking distance. According to the provided specifications, the ammunition weighs 165 grams, has a velocity of 1800 meters per second, and has an effective blast radius of 8 meters.

The composition of EFP-S includes:

  1. Detachable parts of the body
  2. Screws for securing the detachable part
  3. A cap for fixing the detonator
  4. An adapter for mounting to the drone frame
  5. A sight for calibrating the course camera
  6. Rubber padding
Credit: Army of Drones/TG

The design is attached to an FPV drone using nylon ties, showcasing a blend of simplicity and effectiveness in its construction and deployment.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, urged Ukrainians to participate in a free training program to assemble FPV for army drones at home.

