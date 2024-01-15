ISW: Russia unlikely to achieve significant breakthroughs during a new offensive in Ukraine’s east, south

Russian forces will likely try to sustain or intensify offensive operations to seize more territories and retain the initiative throughout eastern Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes. At the same time, ISW also assesses that Russian forces will be unable to make operationally significant breakthroughs.
According to ISW, Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground freezes in eastern and southern Ukraine.
“ISW also assesses, however, that Russian forces will be unable to make operationally significant breakthroughs,” the ISW report reads.
