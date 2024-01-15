Minister urges Ukrainians to assemble FPV drone for army at home

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, encourages Ukrainians to participate in a free training program to assemble FPV (first-person view) drones at home. In a Facebook post, Fedorov detailed the “People’s Drone” project initiated by Victory Drones NGO.

As low-cost FPV drones emerge as one of the most frequently used weapons on the frontline, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans for Ukraine to produce at least 1 million of these drones in 2024.

“Ukrainians are constantly developing cool initiatives to help the Defense Forces. I want to tell you about one of them – the ‘People’s Drone’ project by Victory Drones from the Dignitas Technology Assistance Fund. It’s an engineering course that will teach you how to assemble a 7-inch FPV drone at home,” Fedorov wrote.

The course offers a comprehensive package, including access to lectures, Zoom sessions with lecturers, a list of necessary components and tools, and access to a community of engineers for consultation and questions. Participants who successfully assemble an FPV drone send it to Victory Drones instructors for a quality assembly check and weight testing. If the test is successful, the drone is then handed over to the military.

Fedorov highlighted the project’s success, noting that course participants have already supplied the military with over 100 drones. He mentioned that more than 80% of these drones arrived at Victory Drones fund in good working condition, with the remainder requiring minor adjustments. The minister praised this as a high success rate for a pilot assembly project.

“FPV drones have become game changers in this war. Join the project – and be part of the victory,” he urged.

