Ukrainian company provides army with 500 FPV kamikaze drones – Minister

Screenshot from a video showing an FPV kamikaze drone attack on a Russian armored vehicle.
Ukrainian blockchain company Everstake has supplied 500 Pegas FPV “kamikaze” drones to Defense Forces, who already use those to destroy enemy targets, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported on 30 May.
“500 Pegasus FPV drones from the Ukrainian blockchain company Everstake have strengthened the ‘Army of Drones’,” the minister wrote.
Fedorov says the drones have already been distributed among 13 units of the Defense Forces, and some of them “have already destroyed dozens of enemy targets.”
The minister emphasized the battlefield edge provided by FPV drones, capable of catching up with and eliminating a wide range of targets while safeguarding soldiers’ lives.
Tags: FPV drones, kamikaze drones, Pegas