Ukrainian company provides army with 500 FPV kamikaze drones – Minister

Screenshot from a video showing an FPV kamikaze drone attack on a Russian armored vehicle.

Ukrainian blockchain company Everstake has supplied 500 Pegas FPV “kamikaze” drones to Defense Forces, who already use those to destroy enemy targets, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported on 30 May.

“500 Pegasus FPV drones from the Ukrainian blockchain company Everstake have strengthened the ‘Army of Drones’,” the minister wrote.

Fedorov says the drones have already been distributed among 13 units of the Defense Forces, and some of them “have already destroyed dozens of enemy targets.”

The minister emphasized the battlefield edge provided by FPV drones, capable of catching up with and eliminating a wide range of targets while safeguarding soldiers’ lives.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: FPV drones, kamikaze drones, Pegas