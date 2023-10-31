Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian veteran completes US Marine Corps Marathon after losing leg fighting Russian occupiers

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
Ukrainian veteran Roman Kashpur in New York. Source: social media
Ukrainian veteran Roman Kashpur, who lost his leg fighting on the front line and now wears a prosthesis, has completed the Marine Corps Marathon in New York to share a message of hope with other Ukrainian soldiers wounded in battle.

According to Kashpur, running the distance of the marathon on a prosthesis was “cool” and “hardcore.” His wife, Yulia, also joined the marathon in New York.

“Alright, friends, today’s finish line! The mission is not yet complete because in just seven days, next Sunday, I’ll feel the thrill of running 42 km again! New York, wait!” he wrote on Facebook. 

Roman Kashpur was enlisted in the Ukrainian Army at the age of 19. In 2022, near Marinka, lost his leg when he stood on a mine. After the rehabilitation, he found his passion for sports. In December 2021, he set a Ukrainian record by pulling a 16-ton An-26 aircraft for 6.4 meters in 44 seconds.

