Mystery blast at Russian explosives plant

An explosion was reported at an explosives plant in Solikamsk (Perm region, Russia), according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned news agency.

Early in the morning on 31 October, the Russian media reported a powerful explosion at the Solikamsk Ural Plant. The causes of the explosion in one of the plant’s workshops are unknown.

A plant representative told Russian media that the explosion at the plant occurred “when no one was in the building and that work is currently continuing as usual.” The regional authorities reported that nobody was wounded.

Solikamsk Ural Plant is one of Russia’s largest military-industrial plants, producing gunpowder, explosives, and special chemicals for the Russian army. The plant is a part of Russia’s Rostec Corporation. Rostec is a Russian state-owned defense conglomerate headquartered in Moscow.

Solikamsk is located over 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

Related: