Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Mystery blast at Russian explosives plant

A powerful explosion occurred at the Solikamsk Ural Plant, a major producer of explosives and chemicals for the Russian army.
bySerge Havrylets
31/10/2023
1 minute read
Solikamsk
An explosion at Russia’s Solikamsk Ural Plant. Credit: RIA Novosti.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

An explosion was reported at an explosives plant in Solikamsk (Perm region, Russia), according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned news agency.

Early in the morning on 31 October, the Russian media reported a powerful explosion at the Solikamsk Ural Plant. The causes of the explosion in one of the plant’s workshops are unknown.

A plant representative told Russian media that the explosion at the plant occurred “when no one was in the building and that work is currently continuing as usual.” The regional authorities reported that nobody was wounded.

Russia runs out of tanks as war intensifies

Solikamsk Ural Plant is one of Russia’s largest military-industrial plants, producing gunpowder, explosives, and special chemicals for the Russian army. The plant is a part of Russia’s Rostec Corporation. Rostec is a Russian state-owned defense conglomerate headquartered in Moscow.

Solikamsk is located over 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts