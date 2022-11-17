After Peskov said Russia shells Ukraine “to induce talks,” Ukraine’s MFA compared Russia to ISIS

Oleh Nikolenko
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs compared Russia to ISIS terrorists after the spokesman of Russian president Dmytro Peskov said that the Russian Federation is shelling Ukrainian infrastructure in order to induce negotiations.
“Dmytrii Peskov admitted that Russia destroys Ukrainian critical infrastructure in order to induce Ukraine to negotiate. This is how ISIS terrorists behave: they kill innocent people to fulfill their demands. Russia acts as a terrorist state. Peskov’s statement should open the eyes of some countries that still believe that Russia wants negotiations. Russian aggression cannot be stopped by talk. It can be stopped only by anti-aircraft systems, tanks, and anti-aircraft guns,” Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko wrote.