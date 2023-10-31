Russian attacks kill three civilians, injure at least 18

Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces continued their ongoing attacks across various Ukrainian oblasts, targeting the city of Kherson, its surrounding areas, and multiple other regions with artillery, missiles, and drones. This resulted in substantial damage to residential areas, public spaces, and civilian infrastructure across Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Donetsk Oblasts. Local authorities have reported the extensive destruction, underscoring the ongoing impact on communities throughout the country.

Russian troops repeatedly shelled the city of Kherson and the Kherson Oblast. One of the shellings struck a residential area of Kherson, hitting a bus carrying people. The attack wounded seven civilians, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

“A 36-year-old woman from Kherson was severely injured. A 69-year-old woman was also hospitalized in the surgical department in moderate condition,” Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, the Russian army opened fire on a cemetery in the village of Kindiika, killing one local resident and wounding another.

“A 62-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition,” Prokudin specified

Another Russian shelling of the Kherson territorial community killed a 63-year-old woman and wounded her 62-year-old husband, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast reported.

This is what Kherson's most famous library looks like after the Russian attack in early October. 📷https://t.co/RZzVFws3u9 pic.twitter.com/UbUnzh7hDE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 30, 2023

According to the Kherson Military Administration, Russian forces also shelled other settlements in the Kherson Oblast, including Tomyna Balka, Kozatske, Belozerka, Beryslav, and villages of the Beryslav district, injuring five civilians.

“Enemy shells damaged an ambulance, a veterinary hospital, and the houses of local residents,” the Regional Administration commented on the shelling of Belozerka.

Russian attack damaged private houses and destroyed the chapel of the Blessed Mother of God in the Beryslav district, the administration reported.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration report, on 30 October, the Russian army conducted 16 shellings of communities of Sumy Oblast.

“A total of 103 explosions were documented,” the administration clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military attacked at least nine settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

Shelling targeted private houses, causing destruction and fires. No casualties were reported, Syniehubov noted.

According to Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with seven Shahed kamikaze drones, destroying civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

“A five-story building, 18 private houses, 12 outbuildings, two cars, solar panels, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. A shop and a building of a religious organization were also damaged,” Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the morning of 30 October, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, reportedly deploying a ballistic missile.

“A social infrastructure facility was destroyed as a result of the hit,” Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported.

In another missile attack, Russians targeted the Odesa Oblast, hitting a ship repair plant, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Four employees of the facility received injuries of varying severity. Two of the victims were hospitalized.

The enterprise’s administrative building and equipment were damaged, the Office specified.

As of the morning of 30 October, local authorities in Donetsk Oblast reported multiple Russian shelling of the oblast’s towns and villages.

The shelling damaged more than ten private houses, three residential buildings, power lines, and industrial buildings, Ihor Moroz, Acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said.

According to Moroz, one of the Russian attacks killed a civilian.

