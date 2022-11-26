Polish, Lithuanian, and Ukrainian Prime Ministers held a Lublin Triangle meeting in Kyiv, signed declaration on the cooperation

Latest news Ukraine

Polish, Lithuanian, and Ukrainian Prime Ministers met in Kyiv on 26 November 2022. They signed declaration on the cooperation of the countries of the Lublin Triangle. Prime Ministers have also discussed military aid for Ukraine and reconstruction.

The Lublin Triangle of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania was created in 2020 for closer cooperation between countries, reflecting also their shared history of 14-18 centuries.

Before the meeting, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has also honored the victims of Holodomor, genocide of Ukrainians in 1932-1933 committed by USSR.

