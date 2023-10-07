Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Putin party chief in occupied Nova Kakhovka dies after partisan attack

United Russia secretary Vladimir Malov was reportedly given the offer to cooperate by a Ukrainian partisan group, yet declined
byAlya Shandra
07/10/2023
1 minute read
quisling dead nova kakhovka
Photo: RIA Novosti
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A quisling official who served as secretary of the local branch of Russian President Putin’s United Russia party in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka, has died following the detonation of his car.

According to Russia’s state-controlled RIA Novosti, the car of Vladimir Malov, born in 1957, was blown up in Nova Kakhovka, an occupied city in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

Malov was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier, Igor Kastukevich, a Russian-appointed “senator” from Kherson Oblast, informed that the explosion that wounded Malov occurred around 9:30 am.

The Atesh partisan movement, which frequently assassinates Russian collaborators, did not directly claim responsibility for the incident but claimed that Malov did not agree to cooperate, and extended the offer to other quislings and collaborators “while there is still time and the offer stands.”

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts