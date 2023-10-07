Putin party chief in occupied Nova Kakhovka dies after partisan attack

A quisling official who served as secretary of the local branch of Russian President Putin’s United Russia party in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka, has died following the detonation of his car.

According to Russia’s state-controlled RIA Novosti, the car of Vladimir Malov, born in 1957, was blown up in Nova Kakhovka, an occupied city in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

Malov was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier, Igor Kastukevich, a Russian-appointed “senator” from Kherson Oblast, informed that the explosion that wounded Malov occurred around 9:30 am.

The Atesh partisan movement, which frequently assassinates Russian collaborators, did not directly claim responsibility for the incident but claimed that Malov did not agree to cooperate, and extended the offer to other quislings and collaborators “while there is still time and the offer stands.”

Related: