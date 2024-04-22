Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warns of a “complex situation” on frontlines in mid-May

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said an anticipated “complex situation” on the frontlines from mid-May-early June during an interview with the BBC on 19 April.

According to the interview, “We expect a rather difficult situation in the near future, according to our assessment. But it is not catastrophic, this should also be understood. The Armageddon will not happen, as many are now beginning to say. But there will be problems from mid-May.”

Budanov asserts that Russia will employ a “comprehensive approach” and conduct a “complex operation,” warning of challenges on multiple fronts. “I am talking about the front as well. This is a comprehensive approach because the Russians will use a comprehensive approach,” he states.

Budanov also said to BBC that Russia’s ability to replenish its missile stocks after a year-long pause in strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. However, he claims their aviation component has severely depleted its reserves. “Even in the latest strike? again, today’s day – only two strategic bombers carried out strikes. It’s not because they don’t have targets, but because they are saving a little,” he reports.

Despite the grim forecast, the intelligence chief said Ukraine is not losing the war.

“We believe the coming period will be difficult. But difficult and catastrophic are different things,” Budanov said, adding that Ukraine “has already gone through difficult periods several times, and we [Ukrainians -ed.] will get through this one. There will be nothing extraordinary. We know all their plans in advance.”

Budanov in early April for ARD that Ukraine expects Russia to intensify offensive operations in late spring-early summer, particularly near the occupied city of Donetsk.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy made the same statement, predicting that Russia would announce the additional mobilization of 300,000 troops in June.

