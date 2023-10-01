Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Pro-Russian politician Robert Fico’s party wins Slovakia’s parliamentary election

The party’s leader campaigned to end military aid to Ukraine.
bySerge Havrylets
01/10/2023
1 minute read
Robert Fico
Robert Fico meets his supporters in Bratislava after the parliamentary elections in Slovakia. Credit: EPA-EFE/Martin Divisek.
SMER-SSD, the party of the leftist politician and Slovakian former Prime Minister Robert Fico, won the parliamentary election in Slovakia, Euractiv reported.

After campaigning to end military aid to Ukraine, Robert Fico’s party confidently won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia held on 30 September.

With 98% of votes already counted after Saturday’s parliamentary election in Slovakia, Fico’s SMER-SSD party won the election with 23.37% of the vote. The liberal party, Progressive Slovakia (PS), which advocated Slovakia’s support for Ukraine, took second place with 16.86% of the vote. The HLAS (Voice) party took third place with 15.03% of the vote.

A government led by Fico and his SMER-SSD party “would see NATO member Slovakia joining Hungary in challenging the European Union’s consensus on support for Ukraine,” according to Euractiv.

