Umerov: Ukraine to receive military aid from US despite budget omission

The US will continue to provide military support to Ukraine’s Armed Forces after the funds for military assistance to Ukraine were not included in the US temporary budget, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said following his conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

“I had a phone conversation today with my US colleague to discuss further military assistance from the US. Secretary Austin assured me that the US support for Ukraine will continue. Ukrainian warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield. Thanks to Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, for support,” Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine assistance was omitted from the temporary 45-day budget of the US, which was voted for in Congress and signed by US President Joe Biden on 30 September to avoid a shutdown of the US government.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the adoption of a bill to prevent a federal government shutdown but called on Congress to approve aid to Ukraine that was left out of the deal.

US senators from both major parties have pledged to support Ukraine, saying Washington will continue to provide critical support to Ukraine after aid to the country was left out of the Congress deal, averting a US government shutdown, The Guardian reported.

The joint statement from six senators, including Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, among three from each side, said they welcomed the agreement.

