Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Umerov: Ukraine to receive military aid from US despite budget omission

US Secretary of Defense assured Ukraine’s Defense Minister of continued military support.
bySerge Havrylets
01/10/2023
2 minute read
Umerov and Austin
Rustem Umerov and Lloyd J. Austin III. Credit: Rustem Umerov via Facebook.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US will continue to provide military support to Ukraine’s Armed Forces after the funds for military assistance to Ukraine were not included in the US temporary budget, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said following his conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

“I had a phone conversation today with my US colleague to discuss further military assistance from the US. Secretary Austin assured me that the US support for Ukraine will continue. Ukrainian warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield. Thanks to Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, for support,” Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine assistance was omitted from the temporary 45-day budget of the US, which was voted for in Congress and signed by US President Joe Biden on 30 September to avoid a shutdown of the US government.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the adoption of a bill to prevent a federal government shutdown but called on Congress to approve aid to Ukraine that was left out of the deal.

US senators from both major parties have pledged to support Ukraine, saying Washington will continue to provide critical support to Ukraine after aid to the country was left out of the Congress deal, averting a US government shutdown, The Guardian reported.

The joint statement from six senators, including Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, among three from each side, said they welcomed the agreement.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts