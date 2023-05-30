Seventh-largest arms manufacturer in the world to open office in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Challenger 2 tank with a 120 mm rifled (rare) L30A1 gun, the British main battle tank for the AFU/ Source: Mezha media

British defense contractor BAE Systems agreed to start working on opening its office in Ukraine following the meeting of the company’s CEO with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 30 May 2023.

According to President Zelenskyy, BAE Systems plans to build repair and production facilities for the company’s products in Ukraine in the future.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s President had a video call with representatives of the British defense company BAE Systems: CEO Charles Woodburn, Managing Director Gabby Costigan, and Director for Cooperation with Ukraine Christian Seear.

“We are interested in direct relations with your company [BAE Systems], without any intermediaries, not only now but also in the long term. We are ready to become a major regional hub for the repair and production of various types of your company’s products. We are interested in making our relations more global,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the meeting.

Ukraine’s President emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion and supplying our country with new models and types of weapons. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is interested in increasing its production capacity in cooperation with foreign partners.

BAE Systems is one of the largest arms manufacturers in the world. It produces M2/M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers, M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, Archer armored personnel carriers, M777 towed howitzers, main battle tanks Challenger 2, Astute submarines, etc.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: British Army, Great Britain, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine