Nearly 9000 Ukrainian servicemen have been issued winter kit from the British Army

Nearly 9000 Ukrainian servicemen have been issued more than 40 items of standard and winter kit from the British Army to be prepared for the harsh winter ahead, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland informs.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to