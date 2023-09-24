The Hill: US House Speaker McCarthy says he will keep Ukraine aid in Pentagon funding bill

On 23 September, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would keep a $300 million aid for Ukraine in the Pentagon funding bill despite his earlier announcement that he would strip the money out due to opposition from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, The Hill reported.

The Speaker added that he decided to keep the support because stripping the Ukraine assistance out of the State Department and Foreign Operations measure “becomes more difficult to do.”

The Pentagon funding bill includes money for training, equipment, and logistics support for the Ukrainian Army.

Next week, the House will vote to advance four bills, including those that fund the Pentagon and the State Department and Foreign Operations.

McCarthy told reporters that he expected Greene to continue opposing the vote because of the inclusion of Ukraine aid.