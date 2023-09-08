Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Romania to warn civilians near Ukraine border of Russian drone strikes

Romania will alert civilians when there is a risk of falling debris due to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports, as well as construct public shelters
byAlya Shandra
08/09/2023
2 minute read
Romania drone fragments
Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr admitted on Wednesday that pieces of a drone were found on Romanian territory, in the locality of Plaurul. Photo: Video capture, via digi24.ro
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Romania is stepping up security measures along the border with Ukraine in response to recent Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian ports across the Danube river, digit24.ro reports.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has authorized the Defense Ministry to identify vulnerable areas facing the Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail, according to the committee’s Decision 31 issued last week. The Defense Ministry will then notify emergency response officials when there is a risk of falling debris so warnings can be issued via cell broadcasting systems.

“In the areas communicated according to paragraph 1, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations is authorized to issue warning and alert messages to the population through the Ro-Alert system and / or the alarm means at the local public authorities,” the decision states.

In addition to Ro-Alerts, emergency crews will go door-to-door in vulnerable communities to advise residents on safety procedures. New public shelters will be designated in the villages of Plauru and Ceatalchioi, which face intense fighting across the river.

The measures come after parts of a Russian drone were discovered in Romania near Plaurul earlier this month, Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr confirmed.

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two drones had crashed in Romania during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni by Shahed drones.

At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident. However, on 6 September, the Romanian Defence Minister confirmed that fragments similar to drone wreckage had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side and submitted for examination.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these were fragments of the Shahed, Romania would consider the situation “completely inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as a NATO ally.”

The country also started discussing the evacuation of villagers from the Danube across from Ukrainian ports.

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts