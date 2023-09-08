Romania to warn civilians near Ukraine border of Russian drone strikes

Romania is stepping up security measures along the border with Ukraine in response to recent Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian ports across the Danube river, digit24.ro reports.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has authorized the Defense Ministry to identify vulnerable areas facing the Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail, according to the committee’s Decision 31 issued last week. The Defense Ministry will then notify emergency response officials when there is a risk of falling debris so warnings can be issued via cell broadcasting systems.

“In the areas communicated according to paragraph 1, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations is authorized to issue warning and alert messages to the population through the Ro-Alert system and / or the alarm means at the local public authorities,” the decision states.

In addition to Ro-Alerts, emergency crews will go door-to-door in vulnerable communities to advise residents on safety procedures. New public shelters will be designated in the villages of Plauru and Ceatalchioi, which face intense fighting across the river.

The measures come after parts of a Russian drone were discovered in Romania near Plaurul earlier this month, Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr confirmed.

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two drones had crashed in Romania during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni by Shahed drones.

At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident. However, on 6 September, the Romanian Defence Minister confirmed that fragments similar to drone wreckage had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side and submitted for examination.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these were fragments of the Shahed, Romania would consider the situation “completely inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as a NATO ally.”

The country also started discussing the evacuation of villagers from the Danube across from Ukrainian ports.