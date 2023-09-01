Russian artillery shells residential areas in Kherson

Russian indiscriminate shelling of residential areas in Kherson killed a 34-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on 1 September.
Russian forces shelled Kherson at 12:50 p.m. local time.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already begun to collect evidence of yet another Russian war crime against the civilian population, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
Russian artillery started to pound residential areas of Kherson shortly after the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated this city in November 2022. Russia occupied Kherson for eight months.
