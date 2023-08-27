Ministry: Environmental damage from Russia’s war nears $55 bln

Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that the damage caused by Russians to the environment in Ukraine increased five-fold over the year, reaching UAH 2 trillion or about $55 billion.

He reported it on his Facebook page, emphasizing that the amount of damage is growing every day, and this figure is far from being final.

The minister shows how the figures changed over time:

May 2022. Expulsion of the invaders from Kyiv Oblast. The ministry’s calculations amounted to UAH 13.2 billion (about $360 million).

August 2022. The amount of losses was UAH 395 billion (about $10.7 billion).

December 2022. The de-occupation of Kharkiv Oblast, the liberation of Kherson, and unfolding massive missile attacks. Almost UAH 1.5 trillion in environmental damage ($40.6 billion)

August 2023. The ministry’s updated figure reaches UAH 2 trillion (about $55 billion). “Work continues on calculating the losses in the case of Kakhovka HPP.”

In June, the damage from Russia’s destruction of the Khakhovka Hydropower Plant surpassed UAH 55 billion ($1.5 billion).

