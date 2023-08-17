Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainians donated $6.5 million in three days to buy 10,000 kamikaze drones

byBohdan Ben
17/08/2023
Illustrative photo
The project aimed to collect in total UAH235 million ($6.5 million) to buy 10,000 FPV kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian army. It was announced jointly by Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformations, Mykhailo Fedorov, head of Ukraine’s main digital bank Monobank Oleh Horokhovskyi and the Come Back Alive Foundation.

According to Horokhovskyi, dozens of Ukrainian companies donated from 1 to 5 million hryvnias, while thousands of Ukrainians donated smaller sums. In addition, an anonymous donor donated UAH 20 million.

According to the project description, 10,000 FPV drones will be purchased from a manufacturer abroad. After importing the batch and components to Ukraine, Ukrainian manufacturers will equip the drones with Ukrainian-made ammunition.

The ” Unity ” campaign was completed in three days, on the morning of 17 August. It became one of the dozens of large-scale fundraising campaigns conducted to support the Ukrainian military by top foundations for the army: Come Back Alive, UNITED24, Serhiy Prytula Foundations, and others. For example, in one of the previous campaigns, Ukraine’s Come Back Alive Foundation raised $9 million to provide long-range mortars to 31 brigades of Ukraine’s territorial defense.

