Russia continues to replace Wagner troops with degraded airborne units in Bakhmut sector – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Wagner Group forces are completing their withdrawal from the Bakhmut sector as Russia continues to deploy regular units instead, with degraded airborne units assuming an increasingly important role in the area.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Russia has continued to redeploy regular units to the Bakhmut sector, as Wagner Group assault detachment complete their withdrawal to rear areas.”
- “Russian VDV (airborne forces) have assumed an increasingly important role in Bakhmut: elements of the 76th and 106th divisions and two additional separate VDV brigades are now deployed to the sector.”
- “The VDV is much degraded from its pre-invasion ‘elite’ status. However, Russian commanders have likely attempted to maintain some of these still relatively capable units as an uncommitted reserve. Because they have instead been forced to deploy them to hold the front line in Bakhmut, the whole Russian force is likely to be less flexible in reacting to operational challenges.”
