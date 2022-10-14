Ukrainian Army could recapture Kherson within a week – FT

Western military officials estimate Ukraine could take Kherson up to the Dnipro as soon as next week, the Financial Times reports.

Ukrainian forces broke through Russian front lines in Kherson at the beginning of the month, Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged at the time, marking Ukraine’s biggest advance in the south since Moscow’s full-scale invasion began in February. Since then, Kyiv has recaptured significant territory west of the Dnipro.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said it had liberated five more settlements in the Kherson oblast from Russian control and had destroyed a Russian command and control center and two towed howitzers on October 13.

 

