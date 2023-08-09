Ukraine advances further in the southern frontline in three directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continued an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk directions and advanced further, Ukrainian General Staff informed. The information was confirmed by DeepState map and various Russian bloggers, who added that intensive fighting continues in the areas for each position, slowing the advance.



In the vicinity of Urozhaine and Priutne, located in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on the border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces had partial success and gained more ground. Currently, they are digging in on the achieved boundaries, GenStaff wrote.

According to General Staff, Ukrainian forces advanced further on the Robotyne axis as well, in the direction of Verbove. This is the second sector on the southern frontline where Ukrainian forces achieved the most notable progress during their offensive campaign, reaching Russia’s main defensive lines.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers continued conducting offensive actions south of Bakhmut, entrenching at the newly achieved lines.

The independent Ukrainian monitoring service DeepStatMap confirms the claim, indicating a 1 km advance near Urozhaine and a few hundred meters near Robotyne.

At the same time, Russian troops continue their pressure in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, albeit with little to no success. Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Kupiansk direction yesterday, meeting with commanders. He also said that intensive fighting continues on this part of the frontline, where positions sometimes change hands several times daily.