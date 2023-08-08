Ukraine plans two “peace formula” summits after Jeddah, one with Russia

After talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine is planning to hold two summits centered on a “peace formula” put forward by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one involving Russia, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office.

Speaking with reporters in Kyiv on Monday, Yermak stated, “The first summit is foundational, where participants must approve Zelenskyy’s 10-point ‘peace formula’ as a basis,” as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent.

Yermak explained after that, several summits would be held on each point of the “peace formula,” developing ways to implement them.

“The second summit, the concluding one, must confirm the end of the war,” he asserted.

Yermak added that this summit would include Russia’s participation. However, in the briefing, Yermak also conveyed that the president’s office is “counting on Russia’s capitulation” before that time. “We did not discuss any timeframes for possible negotiations with Russia in Jeddah… But at the moment the war ends, it will be necessary to involve [the aggressor state],” Yermak clarified.

Yermak emphasized that without Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, this plan is impossible.

“And we were supported in this… In particular, Germany’s representative clearly stated – we cannot even entertain the idea of a frozen conflict and that troops will not be withdrawn,” Yermak underscored.

The summit in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah gathered 40 countries to discuss Ukraine’s vision for restoring peace. The Office of the President of Ukraine said following the meeting that the participants agreed on “key principles of restoring lasting and just peace for Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy’s peace formula, agreed during a G20 summit, consists of ten key points, including the withdrawal of Russian troops and armed forces from Ukrainian territory, the return of prisoners of war and deportees, and reparations for damages incurred during the conflict. The Ukrainian President’s Office insists that only Ukrainian proposals should be considered for Ukraine’s peace, discouraging foreign intervention in the peace process.

The Council of Europe’s fourth summit has given its endorsement to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, demonstrating strong political backing for the plan.