Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine plans two “peace formula” summits after Jeddah, one with Russia

The opening summit will approve Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace formula as a basis, the concluding will confirm the end of the war and include Russia, Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head says.
byAlya Shandra
08/08/2023
2 minute read
Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office. Photo: president.gov.ua
Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



After talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine is planning to hold two summits centered on a “peace formula” put forward by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one involving Russia, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office.

Speaking with reporters in Kyiv on Monday, Yermak stated, “The first summit is foundational, where participants must approve Zelenskyy’s 10-point ‘peace formula’ as a basis,” as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent. 

Yermak explained after that, several summits would be held on each point of the “peace formula,” developing ways to implement them.

“The second summit, the concluding one, must confirm the end of the war,” he asserted.

Yermak added that this summit would include Russia’s participation. However, in the briefing, Yermak also conveyed that the president’s office is “counting on Russia’s capitulation” before that time. “We did not discuss any timeframes for possible negotiations with Russia in Jeddah… But at the moment the war ends, it will be necessary to involve [the aggressor state],” Yermak clarified.

Yermak emphasized that without Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, this plan is impossible.

“And we were supported in this… In particular, Germany’s representative clearly stated – we cannot even entertain the idea of a frozen conflict and that troops will not be withdrawn,” Yermak underscored.

The summit in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah gathered 40 countries to discuss Ukraine’s vision for restoring peace. The Office of the President of Ukraine said following the meeting that the participants agreed on “key principles of restoring lasting and just peace for Ukraine.” 

Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy’s peace formula, agreed during a G20 summit, consists of ten key points, including the withdrawal of Russian troops and armed forces from Ukrainian territory, the return of prisoners of war and deportees, and reparations for damages incurred during the conflict. The Ukrainian President’s Office insists that only Ukrainian proposals should be considered for Ukraine’s peace, discouraging foreign intervention in the peace process.

The Council of Europe’s fourth summit has given its endorsement to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, demonstrating strong political backing for the plan.

Presidential Office: Saudi Arabian summit agrees on key principles of restoring peace for Ukraine

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts