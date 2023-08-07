Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian missile strikes on Pokrovsk city in Donetsk Oblast kills five, injures 31

byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2023
The aftermath of Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk city in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko
On 7 August, Russian troops launched two missile strikes on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the attack, five people were killed and 31 injured, including employees of the State Emergency Service and police officers, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

During the second attack on the city, a deputy chief of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast was killed. Additionally, four rescuers and eight police officers were injured, he informed.  

Residential buildings, private houses, a hotel, catering establishments, shops, and administrative buildings were damaged in the strikes, said Governor of Donetsk Oblast Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Following the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia “is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones” in Donetsk Oblast and added that rescuers were continuing to search people under the rubbles of damaged buildings. 

“We have to stop the Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives. Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us. Russia will be held accountable for everything it has done in this terrible war,” he stressed. 

