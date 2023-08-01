A new online tool allows you to check in a second whether a company left Russia

Ukrainian Kyiv School of Economics has created an online tool to check whether a particular company has left Russia. It has a database of more than 7,500 companies and brands, which was created with the help of artificial intelligence. A user can simply scan a barcode of an item or type the name of the company they want to check.

“Companies that do not leave Russia understand only one language – profit. Therefore, do not buy the products of these companies. But how to do it in practice? Here is a scanner from the KSE Institute,” said the director of the Kyiv School of Economics, Tymofiy Mylovanov.



The “Self-sanctions / Leave Russia” scanner is available online from a mobile device here: https://leaverussia.kse.ua/ or in the Telegram bot: https://t.me/exit_ru_bot

Currently, the KSE database contains the world’s most comprehensive information on the activities of global corporations on the Russian market, and thanks to the use of ChatGPT, a list of 7500+ main brands and trademarks has been created for most companies in the consumer sector, so the search has become even more convenient and better. The scanner is available in Ukrainian and English.