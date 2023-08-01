Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

A new online tool allows you to check in a second whether a company left Russia

byBohdan Ben
01/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukrainian Kyiv School of Economics has created an online tool to check whether a particular company has left Russia. It has a database of more than 7,500 companies and brands, which was created with the help of artificial intelligence. A user can simply scan a barcode of an item or type the name of the company they want to check.

Companies that do not leave Russia understand only one language – profit. Therefore, do not buy the products of these companies. But how to do it in practice? Here is a scanner from the KSE Institute,said the director of the Kyiv School of Economics, Tymofiy Mylovanov.

The “Self-sanctions / Leave Russia” scanner is available online from a mobile device here: https://leaverussia.kse.ua/ or in the Telegram bot: https://t.me/exit_ru_bot

Currently, the KSE database contains the world’s most comprehensive information on the activities of global corporations on the Russian market, and thanks to the use of ChatGPT, a list of 7500+ main brands and trademarks has been created for most companies in the consumer sector, so the search has become even more convenient and better. The scanner is available in Ukrainian and English.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts