Russia can continue war in Ukraine at current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intel

With currently available resources, Russia will be able to continue the war in Ukraine for another two years at the current intensity, said Lithuanian military intelligence chief Elegijus Paulavičius, introducing a national threat overview by Lithuania’s intelligence agencies on 9 March, Interfax Ukraine reports.

“The resources which Russia has at the moment would be enough to continue the war at the present intensity for two years,” Paulavičius told reporters, according to Reuters. “How long Russia is able to wage war will also depend on the support for Russia’s military from states such as Iran and North Korea,” he added.

Tags: Lithuania, Russian invasion of Ukraine