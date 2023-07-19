Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

USAID to provide USD 250 million to support Ukraine’s agriculture sector, ambassador says

byIryna Voichuk
2023/07/19 - 00:51
1 minute read
Credit: US Ambassador Bridget Brink/Twitter
The United States Agency for International Development would provide an additional $250 million to support Ukraine’s agricultural sector, US Ambassador Bridget Brink said.

On 18 July, Ambassador Brink, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, visited Odesa.

“One day after Russia suspends participation in the lifesaving Black Sea Grain Initiative, USAID announced an additional $250 million to support the agriculture sector, a pillar of Ukraine’s economy and future prosperity,” Brink said.

On 17 July, Administrator of the USAID Samantha Power visited Ukraine’s capital and announced more than $500 million in humanitarian assistance at the State Emergency Services headquarters in Kyiv, Reuters reported.

USAID aid chief allocates over USD 500 mn in assistance during visit to Ukraine

On 17 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain agreement, signed in the summer of 2022 to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin spox Peskov

Read also:

