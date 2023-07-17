Russia amasses over 100,000 troops for offensive on eastern front, Ukrainian military spox says

Russian soldiers. Source: EAD

Ukraine faces a massive Russian threat in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction on the eastern front, where Russia deployed over 100,000 troops, 900 tanks, and 370 multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said during the national news telethon, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“The enemy has concentrated a very powerful grouping in that area, more than 100 thousand personnel, more than 900 tanks, more than 555 artillery systems, and 370 MLRS. For your understanding, at the peak of Soviet troops in Afghanistan, there were 120,000 soldiers down there,” Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi said.

The Russian army concentrated airborne units, motorized infantry units, territorial defense troops, and so-called private military companies as a reserve in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector alone, Serhii Cherevatyi said.

Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line and preventing Russian forces from completely seizing the initiative on the eastern front, according to Serhii Cherevatyi.

