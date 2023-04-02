Latvia to organize psychological support course for Ukrainian border guards

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), an illustrative image/ Source: rubryka.com
The Ministry of the Interior of Latvia intends to hold a psychological support course in Jūrmala for officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), as reported by European Pravda, referencing the Latvian news agency LETA.
In order to conduct the course, Ukrainian border guards will be stationed at the Health and Sports Center of Latvia’s Ministry of Interior, which regularly assists Latvian officials.
- psychological support
- physical education classes
- three meals per day for Ukrainian border guards
The Interior Ministry of Latvia has requested an additional €59,000 ($64,030) for this purpose.
Ukrainian officers will participate in psychological and sports activities in groups and individually during the psychological support course.
The program is expected to involve up to 100 SBGS officers in total. The first group of up to 40 people is expected to arrive in Jūrmala in June 2023. Latvia also intends to provide transportation to and from the Ukrainian-Polish border.
According to earlier reports, 130 wounded soldiers were transported to Latvia and treated at the Riga East Clinical University Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) Vaivari in 2022.
According to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Latvia, approximately 120 Ukrainian servicemen are expected to arrive for treatment in 2023.
