Latvia to hand over 100 drones to Ukraine

A Latvian charity initiative has raised over $132,000 to procure drones for Ukraine’s military needs.
byMaria Tril
01/02/2025
1 minute read
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvian officials will announce the transfer of 100 drones to Ukraine’s armed forces at an event in Riga on 3 February, Delfi reported on 1 February.

Latvia has been a significant supporter of Ukraine since Russian full-scale invasion in 2024. The country has provided Ukraine with $546 mn in military aid, $74 mn in humanitarian assistance, $243 mn for war refugees, and $13 mn for development.

Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, Ukrainian Ambassador Anatoliy Kutsevol, and Ruta Dimanta, head of the Ziedot.lv charity foundation, will attend the presentation at the Ukrainian embassy. The event will include a demonstration flight of one drone at low altitude.

A single FPV drone costs up to 1,000 euros but can destroy enemy equipment worth millions of dollars, according to Ziedot.lv.

The drone procurement initiative operates through fundraising on the Ziedot.lv platform. “Russian forces continue brutal missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities,” the platform reports. “Ukrainian military urgently needs various unmanned vehicles – FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack drones.”

The initiative has raised 127,841 euros (about $132,000) from Latvian society so far, Ziedot.lv reports. The project operates in partnership with Ukraine’s embassy in Latvia.

The recent survey showed that support for Ukraine among Latvians has grown significantly. The survey revealed 61.7% of Latvians support Ukraine until its victory in the war with Russia, up from 50.7% in June 2024.

