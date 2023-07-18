Russia on the offensive in eastern sector, Ukraine has “success” in the south – Ukraine officials

Screenshot from a DeepStateMap: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

Russia’s troops concentrate its forces in 5 directions, with 36 combat engagements taking place, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports . The operational situation in the Kupiansk and Bakhmut sectors is difficult. At the same time, Ukraine continues its offensive in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

Over 17 July, Russian forces concentrate their main efforts in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka sectors, with 36 combat engagements taking place. According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, the operational situation in the eastern sector, specifically near Kupiansk and Lyman of Kharkiv Oblast, remains difficult.

To stop the offensive of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the Russian troops deploy additional forces there. The basis of Russian additional forces there are airborne troops, Syrskyi said.

Russia also launched an offensive in the Kupiansk direction, Kharkiv Oblast, aiming to defeat the Defense Forces and continue the offensive deep into Ukrainian combat formations, Syrskyi said.

According to a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, Russian troops gathered more than 100,000 soldiers in the Lyman-Kuibas area.

According to a DeepStateMap, Ukrainian forces back off on roughly 1 km in 2 directions, Masiutivla and Karmazynivka, on the eastern frontline in Kharkiv Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Ukrainian defenders have succeeded in several areas here, as well as in Bakhmut, General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov said on the air of the national newscast. “Our defenders are consolidating their positions at the achieved lines, striking at the enemy’s targets with artillery and carrying out counter-battery measures.

“In the areas of Mala Tokmachka – Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka – Urozhaine, Ukrainian troops have been successful and are consolidating their positions. At the same time, in the Bakhmut sector, our troops continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut,” said Kovaliov.

Over the past day, 17 July, Russia launched five missile strikes from the S-300 air defense system, more than 40 airstrikes, and fired about 60 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilians. There are victims and injuries among children and civilians, as well as the destruction of residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, the General Staff said.

Last night, Russia launched another missile and strike with Iranian Shahed UAVs.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, Kupiansk, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023